Bill Gates Calls India a 'Laboratory to Try Things', Sparks Huge Outrage | Video

Bill Gates has triggered outrage on social media after referring to India as a ‘kind of laboratory to try things’ during a podcast with entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

While describing India’s developmental journey, Gates said, “India is an example of a country where plenty of things are difficult — health, education, nutrition is improving, and they are stable enough and generating their own government revenue enough that it’s very likely that 20 years from now people will be dramatically better off. It’s kind of a laboratory to try things that, when proven in India, can be applied elsewhere.”

Bill Gates Triggers Outrage With ‘India as Laboratory’ Comment

The term ‘laboratory’ did not sit well with netizens, and Bill Gates faced backlash on social media for referring to India as a laboratory.

The comments quickly went viral, with critics interpreting the term ‘laboratory’ as insensitive. Many questioned whether such a description undermined the country’s sovereignty or dignity.

Social media platforms saw a flurry of reactions, with some accusing Gates of viewing India as a testing ground. One user wrote, “India is a laboratory, and we Indians are guinea pigs for Bill Gates. This person has managed everyone from the government to opposition parties to the media. I don’t know when we will wake up!”

Another added, “The human beings in India are samples for Bill Gates’ laboratory. This clip doesn’t sound right no matter in what context you hear this.”

A third person said, “We need Gates to stay out of India.

Acknowledging India’s Vibrancy and Innovation

Despite the backlash, Gates praised India’s dynamism and innovation in the same podcast. He pointed out the significant role the country plays in his foundation’s work, saying, “Our biggest non-US office for the Foundation is in India, and the most number of pilot rollout projects we’re doing anywhere in the world are with partners in India.”

He also acknowledged the uniqueness of India, remarking, “If you go there and you’ve never been, you might think, whoa, this is a chaotic place, and you’re not used to so many levels of income all being on the street at the same time. But you will get a sense of vibrancy.”

Gates’ Relationship With India

Earlier this year, Gates visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi . He praised India’s initiatives to combat malnutrition, calling the country’s efforts ‘impressive.’ Gates said, “For its income level, India deserves an A for its focus on solving nutritional issues.”