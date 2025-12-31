Updated 31 December 2025 at 03:52 IST
Biocon Finance Executive Falls to Death from Bengaluru Office Building in Suspected Suicide
26-year-old Biocon finance executive was found dead in Bengaluru office, suspected suicide as he fell from the 4th-floor parapet.
Bengaluru: A 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon Biologics Limited was found dead on the company's premises at Electronic City Phase-II, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as S Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, who was employed in the finance division of the company.
The reason behind his death has not yet been confirmed. According to police officials, prima facie, it looks like S Anantha Kumar might have jumped or fallen off the parapet wall of the fourth floor of the office building.
While police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, the officials said that no suicide note was found at the scene.
In an official statement, Biocon stated that it was “deeply saddened” by the passing away of S Anantha Kumar. Noting that investigations are currently underway, the company added that it cannot divulge further details at this stage. It further said, "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time."
According to reports, Kumar was on his phone and had gone to the cafeteria terrace before falling from the building. Following the incident, Kumar sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
A case has registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station in Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Further investigations are underway.
Earlier this year, a 25-year-old woman working as a junior executive at Biocon was found dead at her residence in Mallasandra. Though no note was found at the residence, it was suspected that the woman had committed suicide.
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 03:52 IST