Biocon Finance Executive Falls to Death from Bengaluru Office Building in Suspected Suicide

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon Biologics Limited was found dead on the company's premises at Electronic City Phase-II, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as S Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, who was employed in the finance division of the company.

The reason behind his death has not yet been confirmed. According to police officials, prima facie, it looks like S Anantha Kumar might have jumped or fallen off the parapet wall of the fourth floor of the office building.

File Photo: S Anantha Kumar

While police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, the officials said that no suicide note was found at the scene.

In an official statement, Biocon stated that it was “deeply saddened” by the passing away of S Anantha Kumar. Noting that investigations are currently underway, the company added that it cannot divulge further details at this stage. It further said, "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time."

Advertisement

According to reports, Kumar was on his phone and had gone to the cafeteria terrace before falling from the building. Following the incident, Kumar sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case has registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station in Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement