Birch Nightclub Fire: 6 Arrested as Goa Police Issue Lookout Circular for Owners After Blaze Kills 25

New Delhi: In a major development in the Birch nightclub fire incident, the Goa police have arrested 6 more people, including three general managers and one bar manager, in connection with the massive Goa nightclub fire that claimed the lives of 25 people and injured six. The Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued by the Goa police against the club owners Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, who were reportedly absconding after the incident.