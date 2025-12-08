Updated 8 December 2025 at 11:19 IST
Birch Nightclub Fire: 6 Arrested as Goa Police Issue Lookout Circular for Owners After Blaze Kills 25
Goa Police have arrested six individuals and issued a lookout circular for absconding owners Gaurav and Sourav Luthra.
- India News
New Delhi: In a major development in the Birch nightclub fire incident, the Goa police have arrested 6 more people, including three general managers and one bar manager, in connection with the massive Goa nightclub fire that claimed the lives of 25 people and injured six. The Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued by the Goa police against the club owners Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, who were reportedly absconding after the incident.
Those arrested in connection with the tragic incident are:
- Rajiv Modak, 49, Chief General Manager, a native of RK Puram, New Delhi.
- Priyanshu Thakur, 32, Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.
- Rajveer Singhania, 32, bar manager, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- Vivek Singh, 27, General Manager, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- Bharat Kohli, from Delhi, who oversaw the club's daily operations.
- Bhola, from Delhi, was also detained last night by the Delhi Police in connection with the case of the absconding club owners.
These arrests came after the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, was held earlier on Sunday.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 10:54 IST