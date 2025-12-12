Birch Nightclub Fire: Former Goa CM's Son Utpal Parrikar Demands Strong Action Against Involved Government Officials

Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, son of the late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has escalated the public outrage following the devastating nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives, demanding criminal prosecution against the absconding Luthra brothers and a tougher stance on government officials whose alleged negligence resulted in the disaster.

Speaking to Republic, Parrikar stated that the government’s initial measure of suspending a few officials was insufficient, calling for “strict action” that goes beyond administrative punishment. “The suspension of officials is just the first step, but it is certainly not enough,” Parrikar asserted. “When a tragedy of this magnitude occurs, resulting from years of illegal construction and disregard for safety laws, with repeated warnings ignored, it points to a deep-rooted corruption and collusion. We need criminal accountability for every official involved. They must face the full consequences of the law, not just a temporary suspension.”

The controversy centres on the North Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, which was devastated by a fire earlier this week. Investigations have revealed that the establishment was operating with massive illegal constructions on the land, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) zones.

Multiple notices for demolition had been issued by the village panchayat and other departments, but were allegedly blocked or ignored due to high-level political intervention. The Luthra brothers, who fled to Thailand hours after the incident, have become the focus of an international manhunt, with Interpol issuing a Blue Corner Notice.

Advertisement

While the Goa government has since initiated demolition of structures linked to the brothers and suspended three government functionaries, including officials from the panchayat and pollution control board, Parrikar’s demand reflects a widespread public sentiment that the issue is systemic and requires holding senior officers accountable.

Advertisement