Birch Nightclub Fire: Goa Police Nab Delhi Based Co-Owner Ajay Gupta After LoC

Panaji: Goa Police on Tuesday detained one more accused, Ajay Gupta, a resident of New Delhi, in connection with the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-bar in North Goa.

A Lookout Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding, after which a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him.

"Ajay Gupta has now been detained in Delhi," Goa Police said in a statement.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant.

he Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

On Tuesday, the district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."