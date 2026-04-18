Bird Flu Alert in Karnataka: H5N1 Detected In Poultry Farm, Over 7,000 Chickens Culled

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported its first case of avian influenza (H5N1) this year after the virus was detected at a poultry farm in Muthur village, triggering an immediate health alert and containment response.

According to officials, the infection was initially identified on April 14 during routine preliminary testing of chickens at the farm. Subsequent confirmation of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) prompted swift action from authorities to prevent further spread.

As part of emergency containment measures, 7,444 chickens were culled and safely buried in a designated pit on April 16. Teams from the Animal Husbandry Department, Health Department, and district administration were deployed to the site to oversee operations and enforce strict biosecurity protocols.

Authorities have also placed 10 poultry workers under quarantine as a precautionary step, while surveillance has been intensified across the surrounding areas. Officials identified 54 chicken retail outlets and 36 nearby villages within the surveillance zone, directing local administrations to implement strict monitoring and preventive measures.

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Experts suspect that a nearby water body in the Hesaraghatta region may have played a role in the outbreak. The lake is known to attract migratory and wild birds, which are often carriers of avian influenza viruses and can transmit the infection to domestic poultry.

Officials have urged poultry farmers and residents to remain vigilant, adhere to safety guidelines, and report any unusual bird deaths immediately. While no human cases have been reported so far, health authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential spillover.