Spying on INS Kadamba Base? Migratory Seagull with GPS Tracker Spotted in Karwar

Karwar: A migratory seagull fitted with a GPS tracker was spotted in Uttara Kannada district near Karwar naval base INS Kadamba. The bird was found resting behind Thimmakka Garden, where its unusual appearance caught the attention of local residents.

Upon closer observation, a GPS tracking device was found attached to the seagull’s back. Officials from the Marine Wing of the Forest Department were alerted by locals who found the bird. Forest department officials later captured the bird and carried out an inspection.

As per reports, details on the GPS tracker reportedly indicate a connection to the Chinese Academy of Sciences – Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences. According to forest officials, such GPS trackers are used for scientific research to study the movement, feeding behaviour, and migration patterns of seagulls.

Officials said efforts are currently underway to contact the concerned research academy for further information.

