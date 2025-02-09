Biren Singh Resigns as Manipur CM: What’s Next for the State?

Following N Biren Singh's resignation as the Chief Minister, the Manipur Assembly Budget session has been suspended. | Image: X

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, February 9. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs.

In his resignation letter, Singh wrote, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri.”

Before tendering his resignation, Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi.

What’s Next for Manipur?

Following Singh's resignation, the Manipur Assembly Budget session has been suspended. Officials have confirmed that the session will resume once a new Chief Minister is appointed, with sources indicating that an announcement could come as early as Monday.