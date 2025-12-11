No Escape for Luthra Brothers In Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire That Killed 25, Passports Suspended

New Delhi: In a major development in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case, the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra - principal owners of the establishment where a December 6 blaze claimed 25 lives - have been suspended. The action was taken following a formal request from the Goa Police, which is spearheading the probe into the tragedy.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed receiving the Goa government’s request on the Luthra brothers’ travel documents. Officials said the suspension is a crucial move, preventing the duo from travelling further from Phuket, where they are currently believed to be, and significantly boosting India’s chances of securing their deportation through diplomatic channels with assistance from Interpol.

The Luthra brothers had fled India just hours after the fire incident, boarding an early morning IndiGo flight to Thailand. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has already been issued against them to track their movement.

In a parallel development, a Delhi court on Wednesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the brothers. Meanwhile, one of their partners has been detained in connection with the nightclub fire as the investigation deepens.

