New Delhi: A birthday celebration turned tragic in Patiala, Punjab, when a 10-year-old girl named Manvi died after eating a birthday cake. The cake, ordered online for the celebration on March 24, led to severe food poisoning among the family members who consumed it. Despite receiving first aid, the health of the family deteriorated and the 10-year-old girl Manvi was declared dead by doctors.

Following the tragic incident, a case has been registered against the bakery shop owner under Sections 273 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Despite the bakery's name and location remaining undisclosed, the family of the deceased, blaming their daughter's death on the cake, has urged for a thorough investigation into the bakery's operations and the quality of its products.

A similar case occurred in October 2023, when a 24-year-old man was declared dead due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma from an eatery in Kochi, Kerala. The restaurant, identified as Le Hayath, was shut down by authorities following the incident.

Rahul Nair, a resident of Kottayam, had ordered the shawarma on October 18, 2023. However, he fell severely ill after consuming the food and was admitted to Sunrise Hospital in Kakkanad on October 19.

Despite being discharged the same day, Nair's health deteriorated rapidly, leading to readmission on October 22 due to weakness. Later, Nair passed away, according to the hospital's statement.