'Bizarre Decision': Netizens School Indian Railways Over Denial of Meals and Toilet Breaks to Loco-Pilots

New Delhi: Indian Railways has rejected the long-pending demand of loco pilots for access to toilets and meal breaks during long working hours. The Railways has dismissed the request, calling it "operationally unfeasible."

The decision has been criticised as inhumane by netizens, who are reminding Indian Railways of basic human rights. Many people on social media are calling the decision as "bizarre" and "horrible," while demanding that loco pilots be given reasonable rest breaks.

Several users have pointed out that denying breaks can severely affect the health of loco pilots, especially when they are on duty for long hours without any rest. Many have also linked this issue to the rising number of train collisions in recent times, stressing that fatigued drivers can lead to human errors.

A wave of comments has flooded social media platforms, with people showing support for the loco pilots’ demand. One user wrote, "The logical thing is to introduce two loco pilots per ride. Not allowing meal or toilet breaks is just plain wrong."

Another said, "It is laughable. If a loco pilot feels the urge to go to the toilet, what should he do? If he’s very hungry, should he continue to suffer? What kind of bizarre decision is this?"

A third user pointed out, "This decision comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in major train accidents, many of which have been linked to human error. This is a serious issue that cannot be ignored."