Bizarre: Man Dies After Swallowing Live Chick, Bird Lives On

New Delhi: In a strange incident in Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old man named Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village died of suffocation after allegedly swallowing a live chick. Villagers speculate that the act was driven by 'tantra-mantra' (occult practices) in an attempt to fulfil his wish of becoming a father.

The incident which took place in Ambikapur, left doctors astounded when they discovered the chick still alive inside the man's body during the post-mortem examination. Anand was brought to the Medical College Hospital after collapsing at home, with his family reporting dizziness and fainting following a bath.

Initially, the cause of death was unclear, but during the autopsy, doctors found the chick, about 20 cm in length, lodged in a way that blocked both the airway and food passage, leading to asphyxiation. Dr. Santu Bag, who conducted the post-mortem, stated, "This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having performed over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked us all."

Villagers believe Anand may have been influenced by superstitions, as he had been in contact with a local 'tantrik' (occultist). It is believed that Anand, who was struggling with infertility, may have swallowed the live chick as part of an occult ritual to become a father.