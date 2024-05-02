Advertisement

Mumbai: The management of a reputed school in Mumbai has allegedly asked its principal to resign reportedly for liking social media posts on the issue of Palestine and the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, her aide said on Thursday. The aide of Parveen Shaikh, the principal of Somaiya School in the Vidyavihar area, said on April 26, she was called by the school management for a formal meeting and asked to resign allegedly over her comments and likes on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on the Hamas-Israel conflict and other issues.

"In the meeting, they (school management) said this (comments/likes) was not acceptable and asked her to resign. However, she refused to resign," the aide said.

Thereafter, for the next two days, she was pressured by the management to quit her post, according to her aide.

When contacted, Shaikh declined to comment on the issue. The issue came to light after a web portal published a report highlighting the principal's comments/ likes on her X handle that were deemed as pro-Palestine and sympathetic towards Hamas.

The aide noted that Shaikh's work has been "exemplary" and the management should take into account the fact that the school had received several awards, including for academic excellence, under her leadership.

Shaikh has been associated with the school since the last 12 years and took charge as the principal seven years ago. A spokesperson for the school management said, "The matter is still being investigated. As soon as they get an update, they will share it."