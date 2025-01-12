BJP Accuses AAP of Backing Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Claims 2 MLAs Made Fake Aadhar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday launched a derogatory attack on the Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and charged it with standing in support of Bangladeshi infiltrators by making fake voter cards for them.

During a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani accused two AAP MLAs, Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar, of being involved in a conspiracy to create fake Aadhar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Smriti Irani Slams AAP for Silence on Fake Aadhar Card Scandal

"Why are Aam Aadmi Party leaders silent on such issues related to national security? Who are those infiltrators who want to weaken the democratic structure of our country by making fake voter cards? Why are Aam Aadmi Party MLAs not coordinating with the investigating agencies? Aam Aadmi Party is standing in support of Bangladeshi infiltrators," Irani said.

She later said, “Two AAP MLAs - Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been involved in the conspiracy to make fake Aadhar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators. Delhi police have sent two notices to the AAP MLA and staff members in the case of making fake Aadhar cards. Neither of them have appeared before the Delhi Police".