BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of 'Vendetta Politics' After Defected MP Sandeep Pathak Booked in Punjab

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sharply criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misusing the Punjab Police to settle political scores following the registration of two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Pathak, who recently switched sides to the BJP along with six other leaders, became the target of police action in Punjab, prompting the BJP to allege a campaign of "political vendetta".

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the development reflects the AAP government’s misplaced priorities and claimed that law and order in the state has deteriorated significantly.

The BJP has demanded a fair and impartial probe into the cases, warning that such tactics will not deter leaders who have chosen to join the party in strengthening the opposition in the state.

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This is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and AAP in Punjab, where both parties are vying for influence ahead of future electoral battles.