New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, blaiming them for "carelessness" after a man died falling into Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plant in the Keshopur area.

Lashing out at Delhi government, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Such incidents are happening due to the carelessness of the government. The person who fell into the borewell today could be saved if such properties were taken care of properly. But Kejriwal has only looted people for nine years. This shows the careless attitude of the Delhi Jal Board."

Calling the incident "sad," Sachdeva recalled the death of Ramesh Chand and said, “10 days ago, the same kind of tragic incident happened in Alipur. A person named Ramesh Chand fell into an open pit and died."

Further slamming the Delhi government, the BJP leader said that AAP leaders suppressed the Alipur matter.

Condoling both deaths, Sachdeva said that it was a great loss for the family. "I appeal to the Chief Minister to provide the families of both the deceased with 1 crore rupees immediately," he said.

"Such incidents could be avoided if Arvind Kejriwal kept his eyes open," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seal all borewells in the city within 48 hours. In her letter to the Chief Secretary, Atishi also directed him to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote on X that the Delhi Police and the DJB are investigating the matter to find out if there is any foul play.

According to an official, the circumstances surrounding the person's fall into the borewell remain unclear at this moment. He said a more accurate account of the incident could be given only after a thorough investigation.