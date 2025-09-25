Updated 25 September 2025 at 15:01 IST
BJP Announces Election In-Charges For West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu
BJP has appointed party leader Dharmendra Pradhan as its Bihar election incharge. Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the party's Tamil Nadu election incharge and Bhupendra Yadav will be the in-charge for West Bengal.
BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the party's election incharge for West Bengal while Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as the co-incharge.
BJP has appointed party leader Dharmendra Pradhan as its Bihar election incharge. Party's CR Paatil and Keshav Prasad Maurya appointed as co-incharges.
Baijayant Panda has been appointed as BJP's Tamil Nadu election incharge and Murlidhar Mohol has been appointed as the co-incharge.
These new developments come ahead of Assembly elections in these three states.
Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to be held on October or November 2025.
Assembly elections in Bengal and Tamil Nadu are likely to be held some time in next year.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 15:01 IST