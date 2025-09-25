BJP Announces Election In-Charges For West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu

BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the party's election incharge for West Bengal while Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as the co-incharge.

BJP has appointed party leader Dharmendra Pradhan as its Bihar election incharge. Party's CR Paatil and Keshav Prasad Maurya appointed as co-incharges.

Baijayant Panda has been appointed as BJP's Tamil Nadu election incharge and Murlidhar Mohol has been appointed as the co-incharge.

These new developments come ahead of Assembly elections in these three states.

Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to be held on October or November 2025.