BJP Announces First List of 47 Candidates for Upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP which is looking to widen its electoral prospects in Kerala, has released the first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

In the first list, K Surendran has been fielded from the Manjeshwar, Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North, Advocate George Kurian from Kanjirappally, V. Muraleedharan from Kazhakkoottam and state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom.

The Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly election in Kerala on Sunday. The coastal state will be voting on April 9 and the results will be declared on May 4.

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In the last Assembly election in 2021, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, saw a decline in its vote share. The saffron party even failed to retain its only seat where the BJP’s veteran leader O Rajagopal had won in 2016.