sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP Appoints Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav As Central Observers For Haryana Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony

Published 21:54 IST, October 13th 2024

BJP Appoints Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav As Central Observers For Haryana Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony

The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for Haryana

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MP CM Mohan Yadav
BJP appoints Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MP CM Mohan Yadav as central observers for Haryana | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:54 IST, October 13th 2024