BJP Appoints Election Officers To Oversee Internal Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a significant step towards ensuring a seamless internal election process, has appointed election officers to oversee the selection of state presidents and national council members on Thursday. These appointed officers will comprise senior leaders and Union ministers, who will be responsible for conducting the elections smoothly in their respective states.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to maintain transparency and fairness in the election process, which is crucial for the party's internal dynamics. By entrusting senior leaders with this responsibility, the BJP aims to ensure that the elections are conducted without any discrepancies.