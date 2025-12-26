BJP Breaks New Ground in Kerala: VV Rajesh Elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor VV Rajesh was elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday, marking the BJP's breakthrough in Kerala's urban politics.

BJP's VV Rajesh has become the first Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor. UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.

Speaking with ANI, Rajesh described it as a "historic moment" that'll shift Kerala's politics, pledging inclusive development for Thiruvananthapuram.

"This is a historic moment, and I think this moment will change the political situation of Kerala... I think that the political change of Thiruvananthapuram will change the entire political situation in Kerala," said Rajesh.

Rajesh's win signals a new chapter for the BJP's urban politics in Kerala. He pledged to work together, implement inclusive development programs, and transform Thiruvananthapuram into a developed city.

"We will move forward, taking everyone along. Development programmes will be implemented by treating all 101 wards equally. Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into one of the developed cities of the country," he said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi termed the development a "historic moment" for the people of Thiruvananthapuram. He said the long-standing aspirations of residents had now found political expression and would be realised through governance aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "We will prove the strength of Modi's governance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This will have political repercussions not just in Kerala but across the southern states," Gopi said.

He also referenced initial proposals from the new Mayor, including projects to improve street safety. He assured Rajesh that he would have the support of party leaders at both the state and national levels.

On BJP's VV Rajesh elected Thiruvananthapuram mayor, Kerala BJP President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "The CPM, with the support of implicit or behind-the-door support of the Congress, has run Thiruvananthapuram city to the ground. Unfortunately, this corporation has become a den of corruption. As we have exposed during the campaign, this corporation has wasted money and done nothing to develop Thiruvananthapuram. Even basic issues such as drainage, water, and solid waste management have been ignored for the past 45 years. Therefore, since the day people allow us to serve them, we will begin developing Thiruvananthapuram. As our Mayor, Rajesh, said, we aim to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the top three cities in the country. That is our goal. And for that our work starts today".