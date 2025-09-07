BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi on 'Candestine Vacation' in Langkwai, Malaysia, Posts Pics

New Delhi: As the political tensions rise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a jibe at the Congress party alleging that its leader Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘vacation’.

In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘clandestine vacation’ in ‘Lankawi’.

Malviya Shares Gandhi’s Photos

“Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?” Malviya said in his post.

“Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing,” he further said.

Rahul Gandhi had concluded the Voter Adhikar Yatra on September 1. The 16-day march began on August 17 from Sasaram and ended in Patna.

The yatra was held along with INDI Alliance leaders including Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress party has so far not issued any statement or clarification regarding Gandhi’s visit.

BJP Renews Old Criticism Over Foreign Trips

This is not the first time Gandhi’s foreign travel has drawn scrutiny. In the past, the BJP has raised concerns about the frequency and secrecy of his reported trips abroad during election periods.

Earlier this year, BJP leaders questioned his frequent travels to Vietnam and other countries, claiming they were “undisclosed” and targeted the Congress alleging that they could raise ‘national security concerns’.