BJP Counters Omar Abdullah Over 'Alliance Offer' Claim, Demands Public Apology or Names

Srinagar: In a blistering attack against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday demanded an immediate public apology, accusing the National Conference (NC) and sitting CM of peddling "lies" to mislead the public on post-election alliance overtures and the restoration of statehood.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma directly challenged Abdullah's recent remarks at a rally in Anantnag, where the Chief Minister claimed he had been presented with "two options" after the 2024 assembly elections, align with the BJP in exchange for swift statehood restoration or proceed independently and continue the fight for it. Abdullah asserted he chose the latter path, opting to "go alone" rather than compromise.

"Doors for any alliance with the NC are closed forever. We are happy to remain in opposition," Sharma said.

"I dare Omar Abdullah to name the BJP leader or leaders who supposedly offered him support. Who in the BJP extended an alliance proposal in 2024? Either reveal the names or tender a public apology. You are spreading deceit-name the person or apologise,”.

Sharma's ultimatum comes amid escalating political tensions in the union territory, where the NC-led government has repeatedly highlighted delays in restoring full statehood as a key grievance against the Centre. BJP, which secured a significant but non-majority tally in the 2024 polls, has positioned itself firmly in opposition, rejecting any overtures toward coalition-building.

A veteran BJP leader went further, branding Abdullah's narrative as a “political hoax” designed to evade accountability.

“Till 2014, when Omar and his NC was in power, he had full statehood and absolute power as Chief Minister. What did he achieve? He failed to protect civilians, curb rampant corruption, or eliminate terrorism. Now, he hides behind the statehood slogan to fool the people," Sharma charged.

He contrasted this with the "concrete and continuous steps" taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central government for J&K's welfare.

Citing recent initiatives, Sharma highlighted the release of crores in funds for local farmers, facilitated by Union Ministries.

"Centre has shown unwavering commitment to our farming community, sanctioning immediate MNREGA relief and assistance without delay," he said.

Sharma accused the Abdullah administration of inertia, noting that even during natural calamities, the NC government under the current Chief Minister had "failed to take parallel steps" despite prompt central aid.

“National Conference never provided timely relief or action. Today, Omar is busy misleading people instead of appreciating the Modi government's work," he added.