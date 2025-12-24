Delhi BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary Apologises After ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave Park’ Remark Triggers Backlash

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s councillor from Patparganj ward Renu Chaudhary had hit the headlines after a video of her threatening a foreign football coach in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to learn Hindi within a month or stop using a municipal park to train children sparked outrage.

However, the threat soon turned into an apology when the councillor issued an clarification after the video of her threatening the African national went viral. In the video, she can be seen saying that her intention was not to threaten anyone.

What Is The Case

The apology comes in backdrop of the councillor's viral video where the African national, who had been staying in the area for nearly 15 years now, was threatened by her.

"You still haven't learnt Hindi. Why didn't you? If you don't learn Hindi within a month, you will be barred from using the park," said Renu in the viral video.

The councillor doubled down when the threat was confused for banter by the bystanders following which she said that this is not something to laugh at. She further highlighted if one is earning in this country, they should learn the language of this country as well.

"I warned him eight months ago. That time I let him go after the people living in the society requested me to, as he teaches their children," she added.

However, the councillor, after facing backlash, issued a clarification saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone but rather to ease communication between the coach and local authorities.

What Ensued Further

Renu also highlighted that most employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which governs the park, do not understand English which in turn leads to misunderstandings.

As per the video message, she stated that she had asked him to pay revenue as he was utilising the MCD park for commercial activities. In response, he stated that he doesn't understand Hindi following which she stated that they were finding it difficult to communicate.

Chaudhary said she then asked him to learn basic Hindi and also offered to arrange a tutor for him.