BJP Demands Action, Accuses Bengal Police After 'Attack' On Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy

New Delhi: After the alleged attack on West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari's convoy in Paschim Medinipur Saturday night (January 10th, 2026), the BJP on Sunday (January 11th, 2026) has criticised the West Bengal police and questioned why an FIR has not been registered despite police being present at the site.

What BJP leaders said

"Law and order situation is very bad in the state of West Bengal, that much I can say," Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar told reporters at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri this morning.

Adhikari sat on a dharna (protest) inside the Chandrakona police station, demanding registration of an FIR against the attack on his convoy. "We are here for justice... The elections aren't far. These people are about to lose. They want to demolish the BJP... TMC Youth Wing President, TMC Labour Union leader... were there... I have given the names of the involved... I am urging that an FIR should be registered, and these people should be arrested...," Adhikari said to ANI.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also spoke at a press conference in Delhi, where he drew attention to the fact that no FIR was registered despite the attack allegedly taking place in the presence of police. "If even the leader of the opposition is attacked, you can understand (how the situation is),” he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack. Reposting Suvendu Adhikari's post about the attack, he wrote, “Mamata Banerjee has completely lost it. After her hysterical theatrics while defending I-PAC, accused in coal smuggling and money laundering, she has now sunk to a new low by orchestrating an attack on the Leader of the Opposition.” Malviya referred to the attack as “State-sponsored terror” and an “assassination attempt” on Adhikari in another post on X.

MHA seeks report

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the office of Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged attack. According to sources, the LoP's office is preparing a detailed report on it in which they plan to include, and submit video footage of the incident to the Union Home Ministry.

"Tonight, approximately around 8:20 PM, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road, Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons. These cowards, emboldened by the Mamata Banerjee regime's culture of violence and impunity, attacked me right in the presence of the Mamata Police," Adhikari had earlier posted on X, detailing the attack.

Suvendu Adhikari has also accused the police of being complicit in the attack, saying they were present but only as “mute spectators” who did nothing to stop the violence. “This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger. I am now sitting on a dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced,” he said in a statement.

The BJP has demanded immediate action against the perpetrators and has accused the TMC of creating a culture of violence and intimidation in the state.