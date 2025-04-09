BJP Fact-Checks TMC’s Mahua Moitra’s Harassment Allegations in CR Park Fish Market

New Delhi: In a recent post shared on X, Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) MP Mahua Moitra made strong allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), claiming that party supporters were threatening fish vendors in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), a Bengali-dominated locality in Delhi.

Moitra posted a video, asserting that BJP goons were harassing vendors in the DDA-approved fish market located next to a local temple, accusing the BJP of attempting to dictate not only where businesses could operate but also what people should eat.

However, her claims were debunked by the BJP. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya labeled the video shared by Moitra as “false and fabricated,” stating that the video seemed designed to stir communal tensions, particularly as the TMC party finds itself embroiled in the ongoing controversy surrounding the "versatile international lady" remarks within its parliamentary ranks.

He further suggested that the timing of Moitra’s post appeared to serve as a diversion from the TMC's internal issues.

The controversy erupted after Moitra shared a video in which a man in a saffron T-shirt can be heard arguing that the fish market near the temple was offensive to religious sentiments. The man, who identified himself as a member of the community, claimed that the selling of fish next to the temple went against Sanatan Dharma, which he argued prohibits the killing of animals.

Moitra’s tweet accompanying the video condemned the BJP for allegedly terrorizing Bengali fish vendors, stating, “Is the BJP going to tell us what we are going to eat and where we should have our shops? Is the BJP going to tell us how we should eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram thrice a day?"

She also claimed that the temple in question was built by the fish vendors themselves, and that no such tensions had existed in the 60 years the community had been operating the market.

BJP's Clarification

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva clarified that the fish market in CR Park was legally approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and that the vendors had always respected the sanctity of the nearby temples. He also condemned the attempt to stir communal discord, asserting that CR Park’s fish traders maintained cleanliness and participated in religious activities in the area.

Amit Malviya also posted a video featuring interviews with CR Park residents, including the temple priest, who all denied the occurrence of any intimidation or communal disturbance.