Female BJP Worker Stripped, Assaulted By Police During Detention? Police Say, 'She Took Off Her Clothes Herself'

BJP Female Worker Stripped, Assaulted By Police During Detention? Police Say, 'She Herself Took Off Her Clothes'

Hubballi: The alleged assault of a female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker by police officials in Karnataka has sparked widespread public outrage. As per reports, the worker, identified as Sujata, was allegedly stripped and assaulted by male and female police officers while being detained in the Keshwapur Police Station limits in Hubballi. Visuals of the alleged incident purportedly showed Sujata resisting the detention and protesting against the officers. During the altercation, the woman's clothes was allegedly torn.

However, police have denied the allegations, claiming that the woman took off her clothes herself and attacked the officers while being taken to a police vehicle.

The Karnataka State Commission For Women has taken cognisance of the matter and has sought a detailed inquiry into the incident. The Commission has asked senior police officials to verify the facts, identify those responsible if the allegations are confirmed and submit a report at the earliest. This comes after widespread public outrage after reports of the incident surfaced in media.

Speaking on the alleged assault, the BJP worker's mother said, "We were outside our house when a group of policemen arrived and asked us to come with them." She added that the policemen dragged her by her hair and also grabbed her sari. The mother claimed the officers uttered abusive words.

Sujata's sister Vijaylakshmi also claimed that her sister was “brutally assaulted” and her clothes were torn. “Both ladies and male police officers were present, and we pleaded with them to leave us. They dragged her inside the vehicle,” Vijaylakshmi added.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa said the “horrifying and heinous act" should shame the entire civil society. In a post on X, Yediyurappa said, "Whatever the reason, in the culture of this land, respect for women…is our supreme priority. Regardless of the circumstances, allowing a situation that tarnishes a woman's dignity is a failure of the system. Such humiliating incidents have dealt a severe blow to the honor of our Karnataka."

