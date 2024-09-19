sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:05 IST, September 19th 2024

BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi In Delhi's 3 Police Stations Over His Remarks in US

The BJP filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the reservation during his visit to the US.

BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi In Delhi's 3 Police Stations Over His Remarks in US
BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi In Delhi's 3 Police Stations Over His Remarks in US | Image: PTI Photo
