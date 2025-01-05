BJP Functionary Shoots Himself Dead in MP's Datia

Datia: A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Datia city on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Jitendra Mevafarosh, was the general secretary of the BJP's district unit, an official said.

Mevafarosh returned from a temple and allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed gun around 10 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Dhirendra Mishra said.