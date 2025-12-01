BJP Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum to Mumbai Police Over Bangladeshi Birth Certificate 'Scam'

Mumbai: BJP leaders have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Mumbai Police regarding a “scam” where 1,000 Bangladeshi infiltrators allegedly applied for birth certificates using only Aadhaar cards or fake documents.

A shocking incident has come to light where the Kurla and Mulund tehsil offices received birth certificate applications from approximately 1,000 Bangladeshis, infiltrators, and otherwise ineligible individuals.

Today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, along with local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha and party workers, filed complaints at both the Mulund police station and the tehsildar’s office. They are demanding action against the applicants within 72 hours, as well as strict measures against any officials found guilty of issuing these illegal birth certificates.

Statements from BJP Leaders

BJP leaders have expressed shock at the incident and sharply reacted to it.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya stated, "This is a shocking case. The documents provided are fake. The tehsildar has admitted that the submitted applications are fraudulent. A case will be filed against them within 24 hours."

He further added, "Bangladeshis pose a significant threat to Mumbai. Illegal Bangladeshis are settled in Kurla, Deonar, Malvani, Nagpada, and Mumbra, among other places. Those living in Mumbai must be expelled. They are being settled using fake documents."

Earlier in the day, Somaiya stated on X that he will submit proof of "50 BLANK Forged Applications Documents accepted by BMC" for birth certificates of the "illegal" Bangladeshis.

Local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha commented that the way this case came to light is shocking. "The police will investigate, and whoever is involved will not be spared," he said.

43 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

BJP's Kirit Somaiya on Saturday claimed that the Jalgaon police arrested 43 Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators for allegedly forging court orders to obtain birth certificates. The case, registered as 129/2025, involves the theft of documents and court seals from the Executive Magistrate's office.

In a post on X, Somaiya shared the documents related to the incident along with the First Information Report mentioning the names of the 43 "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators".

He alleged that the court seal was stolen from the Executive Magistrate's office and that the Executive Magistrate's signatures were forged.

"43 Bangladeshi Muslim Infiltrators arrested by Jalgaon Police for forging court orders to get Birth Certificates Case 129/2025 Documents Court Seals stolen from Executive Magistrate office Signatures of the Executive Magistrate Forged," Kirit Somaiya wrote on X.