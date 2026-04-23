BJP leader Accuses Kharge of “Verbal Violence,” Calls Remark Against Modi an Attack on India’s Mandate

Srinagar: BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of “verbal violence” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the remark an insult to millions of voters who chose him.

Rathore, addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said Kharge had indulged in “verbal violence” against Prime Minister Modi, and should apologise.

He said that this kind of statement reflected “electoral frustration” and a disregard for democratic values.

“There is physical violence, and then there is verbal violence. Such conduct from a senior politician against a constitutional post shows where wisdom and culture have gone,” he said, demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

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BJP leader stressed that attacking Modi was equivalent to attacking the mandate of crores of Indians.

“Is grabbing power so important that democratic and cultural values are forgotten?” he asked, urging condemnation of Kharge’s words.

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Shifting focus to West Bengal, Rathore welcomed the Supreme Court’s questioning of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention during an Enforcement Directorate search at I-PAC’s office.

He said it as “a victory of truth” and warned that Bengal’s politics of fear had endangered even judges. With security forces deployed in strength, he expressed hope that polling percentages would rise in the upcoming elections.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Rathore reiterated that restoration of statehood was part of a process.

“This is a vital region of the country, and as we move forward, statehood will come,” he added.

He further lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties for obstructing the passage of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which he said delayed women’s long-awaited reservation in policy-making.

Rathore praised Modi’s approach, noting that the Prime Minister wanted expansion before implementing representation.