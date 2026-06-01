Annamalai’s Next Big Move? BJP Leader Hints At Launching 'New Political Movement' In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai is reportedly planning to launch a new movement in the state, according to highly placed sources.

Speculation is rife within local political circles that the platform could be named the "Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam" (People’s Power Movement), signalling a fresh sociopolitical push in the Dravidian heartland.

The development follows visible policy friction between the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the BJP central leadership.

Annamalai took a rare public stance against the Centre over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) revised three-language mandate.

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Criticising the sudden advancement of the compulsory third language for Class 9 students from the initially planned 2029–30 academic year to the current term, he openly urged the Union Ministry of Education to roll back the order.

A strategic effort by Annamalai to consolidate his independent support base following his exit from the state BJP presidency, a role he held from 2021 to 2025.

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During his tenure, the charismatic and aggressive leader was credited with expanding the BJP's visibility in Tamil Nadu, relying on media presence and high-profile state-wide yatras to challenge the dominant Dravidian parties.

However, his uncompromising political style also drew controversy, occasionally alienating traditional regional allies like the AIADMK and resulting in major electoral setbacks.

By leaning heavily into localised concerns, such as student welfare and state-language anxieties, this new movement appears to be an attempt to recalibrate his image.

It allows him to project himself as an independent champion of Tamil identity and regional aspirations, independent of central dictates.

While BJP leaders have publicly downplayed the rumours, suggesting Annamalai remains a vital asset destined for a prominent national role, the ground reality points to an impending structural shift.

Whether this movement serves as a pressure group within the broader NDA framework or lays the foundation for a distinct regional entity remains to be seen.