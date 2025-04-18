BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Marries Rinku Majumdar in Low-Key Ceremony, First Photos Out

New Delhi: BJP leader and former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh tied the knot with Rinku Majumdar in an intimate ceremony on Friday, photos and videos of which surfaced online.

The low-key wedding was attended by close friends and family members, marking a personal milestone for the senior politician.

Their bond blossomed gradually through regular interactions during morning walks. Ghosh has held several key roles across the country before formally joining the BJP in 2015.

As West Bengal BJP president, he played a pivotal role in establishing the party as the principal opposition in the state, displacing the CPI(M).

Speaking to reporters about the wedding, Ghosh said, “My mother had always wished for me to get married. To honour her, I have decided to take this step. However, my political commitments remain unchanged—my personal life will not affect my work.”

Party insiders revealed that the proposal was initiated by the bride’s family.

The decision to get married was made earlier this month during an IPL match that both Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar attended, according to a BJP leader close to the couple.

While this marks Ghosh’s first marriage, it is Rinku Majumdar’s second. She has a son from her previous marriage.

A Love Story Rooted in Simplicity: Rinku Majumdar Opens Up About Her Bond With Dilip Ghosh

In an exclusive conversation with R Bangla, Rinku Majumdar shared candid insights into her relationship with BJP leader Dilip Ghosh — a story as grounded and sincere as the man himself.

When asked about the moment they decided to tie the knot, Rinku revealed that the decision was made quite recently. “It was around April 3 — just 10 to 15 days ago — when we mutually agreed that we would get married this month,” she said.

Describing what made her fall for the former West Bengal BJP president, Rinku didn’t hold back. “He’s unlike anyone else. A true mass leader — his honesty, commitment, clarity of thought, and personality are exceptional,” she said. “He’s been serving the country since the age of 12, without a trace of personal ambition. I truly salute that.”