Published 20:08 IST, January 6th 2025
BJP Leader Kamal Dey Found Dead in Guwahati, Probe Underway
BJP leader Kamal Dey was found dead with his scooter beside him in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Monday. His family suspects foul play.
- India News
- 2 min read
Guwahati: A BJP leader was found dead with his scooter lying beside him in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Monday, police said.
Family members of the deceased, BJP Jalukbari Mandal president Kamal Dey, raised suspicion of foul play, though the police said that prima facie, he died because of an accident.
Dey was a prominent social and political activist of Jalukbari, the assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He was found lying on a road in Sankar Nagar area by morning walkers. Dey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
According to CCTV footage, it appears that the BJP leader died due to an accident after hitting a speed breaker, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters.
While returning home in his scooter, Dey hit a speed breaker, Mahanta said adding that the CCTV recorded the incident at 2:47 am, he said.
''According to prima facie evidence, it is a case of accident. But as concerns have been raised from certain sections about the nature of his death, we are examining all aspects of the case'', Mahanta said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:08 IST, January 6th 2025