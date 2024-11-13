sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Breathing Gas Mask In Protest As Smog Cloaks Delhi | WATCH

Published 18:17 IST, November 13th 2024

Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Breathing Gas Mask In Protest As Smog Cloaks Delhi | WATCH

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala wore a gas mask amid rising pollution in Delhi today morning. Poonawala said, 'Delhi has become a gas chamber'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Gas Mask as Pollution Level Goes Up in Delhi-NCR
BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Gas Mask as Pollution Level Goes Up in Delhi-NCR | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:48 IST, November 13th 2024