Published 18:17 IST, November 13th 2024
Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Breathing Gas Mask In Protest As Smog Cloaks Delhi | WATCH
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala wore a gas mask amid rising pollution in Delhi today morning. Poonawala said, 'Delhi has become a gas chamber'.
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Wears Gas Mask as Pollution Level Goes Up in Delhi-NCR | Image: X
17:48 IST, November 13th 2024