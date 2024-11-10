sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP Leader 'Slaps, Abuses' Policeman After Minor Dispute In Shravasti, Video Goes Viral

Published 20:48 IST, November 10th 2024

BJP Leader 'Slaps, Abuses' Policeman After Minor Dispute In Shravasti, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video coming from Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti that captures and claims a BJP leader is brutally beating a policeman and abusing them.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP Leader Slaps Policemen in UP's Shravasti
BJP Leader Slaps Policemen in UP's Shravasti | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:48 IST, November 10th 2024