BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Shares Major Update on Grand Ayodhya-Style Ram Temple in West Bengal

New Delhi: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has announced plans for a grand Ram temple in Nandigram, modeled after the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The temple, spans approximately around 3.5 bighas (1.5 acres), is set to become the largest Ram temple in the state.

Temple to Feature Gaushala, AYUSH Center, and Guest House

Adhikari revealed that the foundation stone for the temple will be laid on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami . He invited devotees to be part of the celebrations and highlighted that the temple will incorporate key architectural features inspired by the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Apart from the main shrine, the temple complex will feature a gaushala (cow shelter), an AYUSH healthcare center (offering Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy treatments), and a guest house for visiting devotees. The BJP leader also claimed that the temple construction would be completed by the end of the year, ensuring that pilgrims can visit at the earliest.

Adhikari declared that one crore Hindus are expected to participate in this year’s Ram Navami celebrations across West Bengal. Responding to this, the ruling Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) alleged that the initiative is a response to their recently announced Jagannath Temple in Digha.