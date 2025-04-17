Beware of Their Games And Toys: BJP's Meme Trolling Targets Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee And INDI Leaders

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) took a jab at INDI bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi , Mamata Banerjee , Akhilesh Yadav , MK Stalin, and Tejashwi Yadav, urging citizens to remain cautious of the political games and agendas being played by these politicians.

On Instagram, the BJP shared unique posters targeting Rahul, Mamata, Akhilesh, Stalin, and Tejashwi, criticising their agendas and warning citizens not to fall for them.

In a post shared on Instagram, BJP wrote, “Inn khilone se aur inke khel se savdhaan.”

The BJP portrayed the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, as the "Dynasty Declared Prince," mocking the former Congress chief for his "Aalu se Sona" remark, accused him of attempting to create a caste divide in the country, and attacking him over the National Herald Case.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP labeled her as "Bengal’s Dictator," accusing her government of creating fake Aadhaar cards.

BJP has often accused Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's government of creating fake Aadhaar cards to settle down illegal Bangladesh immigrants in the state and using a particular community as its vote bank reserve.

The BJP also targeted Akhilesh Yadav, branding him as "The Tonti Chor" (water tap thief) who allegedly insulted Rana Sanga and Kashiram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was described by the BJP as “the communal communist", accusing him of attempting to destroy Sanatana Dharma by fostering linguistic hatred. Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been openly opposing use of Hindi language.

Stalin's son Udhayanidhi had earlier make a remark in which he insulted Hindus and compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases such as malaria, dengue and vowed of waging a war against it.

Lastly, the BJP criticised RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for his academic record, highlighting his failure to clear class 9, and mocked him for his "Hum Aapse Kuch Khete" remark directed at Nitish Kumar when the latter ditched him and his party along with INDI bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joined hand with PM Modi-led NDA .