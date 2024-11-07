Published 23:53 IST, November 7th 2024
BJP Minority Wing President Slams J-K Govt, Says They Want To Appease Separatists
BJP minority front chief Jamal Siddiqui claimed the J-K govt passed a resolution seeking restoration of the Article 370 only to appease extremist elements.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party minority front chief Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday claimed the Jammu and Kashmir government passed a resolution seeking restoration of the special status under Article 370 only to appease extremist elements.
"Everyone knows that the state government has no right to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but it has passed a resolution in the assembly to fulfil its political agenda, especially to appease separatist forces, stone-pelters and terrorists involved in bombings," he claimed, speaking to reporters here.
The Omar Abdullah government was being condemned across the country for the "strangling of democracy" in the state, he said.
Siddiqui also said that after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament, it would be easier to remove the "mafia" who are illegally occupying Waqf properties.
During earlier governments, Congress leaders used to "usurp" these properties, he claimed.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:53 IST, November 7th 2024