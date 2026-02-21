BJP MLA 'Caught Red-Handed' in Lokayukta Trap in Karnataka; ₹5 Lakh Bribe Seized

Gadag, Karnataka: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta has trapped Shirahatti MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh. The operation, which took place on Saturday, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles.

The Lokayukta team, led by SP Siddalingappa, carried out a strategic raid on Balaji Hospital in Lakshmeshwar town, Gadag district. The hospital is owned by Dr. Lamani, who is a medical professional by trade.

According to officials, the MLA was caught red-handed while receiving the cash from a businessman named Vijay. Along with the MLA, two of his personal assistants, Manjunath and Guru, were also taken into custody during the operation.

Initial reports suggest the bribe was part of a larger ₹11 lakh deal related to government road construction projects in the Shirahatti constituency and ₹5 lakh was the first installment/commission.

Advertisement

"The MLA had allegedly demanded a commission to clear bills and facilitate upcoming road works. We acted on a specific complaint and successfully trapped him while the transaction was in progress," a Lokayukta official stated.

Dr. Chandru Lamani and his aides are currently being questioned at an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

The bribe amount has been seized, and documents related to the road contract are being scrutinized.