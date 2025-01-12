BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, Initially Unhappy With Ticket Distribution, To Contest From Mustafabad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Mohan Singh Bisht, the current MLA from Karawal Nagar, as its representative for the Mustafabad constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP's third list, released on Sunday, featured only MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who will contest against Adil Khan from Mustafabad. The party's move is being considered as a crucial decision ahead of the Delhi polls.

Mohan Singh Bisht, a five-time MLA, was reportedly upset at being denied a ticket from Karawal Nagar Assembly and had expressed displeasure. He said that he has been winning from there for many times, and he has a mass base there. However, despite his argument the party fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar and fielded Bisht from Mustafabad.

Notably, Kapil Mishra had defeated Bisht on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket in 2015, however, he later joined the BJP. Now, in the upcoming elections, the BJP has fielded him from Karawal Nagar.

A senior BJP leader stated that Mohan Singh Bisht, who has been serving as the MLA for Karawal Nagar, will now contest the elections from Mustafabad. Meanwhile, the decision has sparked interest among political observers and party supporters. Bisht's shift to Mustafabad is seen as part of the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its position in key constituencies across Delhi, as the party seeks to retain and expand its influence in the region.