BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh To Be New Manipur Chief Minister, Chosen Legislative Party Leader

Imphal: Amidst speculations regarding new government formation in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the Legislative party in Manipur, paving the way for the formation of the government. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who represents the Singjamei constituency, has previously served as the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly (2017-2022) and as a Cabinet Minister in the second N Biren Singh ministry. As a Cabinet Minister, he held portfolios such as Municipal Administration, Housing Development, Rural Development, and Education.