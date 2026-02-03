Updated 3 February 2026 at 19:05 IST
BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh To Be New Manipur Chief Minister, Chosen Legislative Party Leader
BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, former Speaker and Cabinet Minister, chosen as the party's legislative party leader in Manipur, paving the way to end President's Rule imposed due to ethnic violence.
Imphal: Amidst speculations regarding new government formation in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the Legislative party in Manipur, paving the way for the formation of the government. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who represents the Singjamei constituency, has previously served as the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly (2017-2022) and as a Cabinet Minister in the second N Biren Singh ministry. As a Cabinet Minister, he held portfolios such as Municipal Administration, Housing Development, Rural Development, and Education.
According to reports, Yumnam Khemchand Singh's selection comes as the state is set to end its President's Rule, imposed on February 13, last year, following ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. The BJP has appointed National General Secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader.
Further details regarding the development in Manipur are awaited.
