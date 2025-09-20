BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Booked For Siddaramaiah Govt Policy Criticism, Court Grants Bail

In a significant victory, BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has been granted bail in connection with a case against him for allegedly criticizing certain policies of the Karnataka Government.

Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha police filed an FIR against BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru MLA Srivathsa for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Kuruba community while opposing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by a farmer from Hubballi, who alleged that the BJP leader insulted the Kuruba community while opposing the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for Kurubas.

The complainant said that "the accused No.1 and 2 had given several statements opposing the reservation granted in favour of Kuruba community by including them in SC Category by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of the State of Karnataka," according to a statement.

"Further in the complaint it is also narrated that the aforesaid accused persons had given statements in order to incite the Scheduled Tribe and Valmiki community against Kuruba community which would cause harm to the peace and harmony and public tranquility in the State. Based on the said written information, the FIR came to be registered," the statement read.

The case was filed under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for statements conducive to public mischief.

Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam represented Narayanaswamy before the lower court where the hearing was held.

After hearing the case, the judge passed an order granting bail to Narayanaswamy.

In his ruling, the judge stated that in a democratic country, the law allows individuals to express opposition peacefully, and this right should not be denied.

The judge further noted that no untoward incidents had been reported in connection with the case.