BJP MP And Actor Ravi Kishan Receives Death Threat Over Phone Call From Bihar

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan has received a death threat over a phone call allegedly made from Bihar. The caller, who identified himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav from Jwania village in Ara district, issued a direct threat to kill the BJP Parliamentarian. Amidst the surging heat ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the threat to renowned actor and politician Ravi Kishan has raised concerns regarding his safety and security.

According to officials, the threat call was received by Ravi Kishan's private secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, who was subjected to a barrage of abuses and threats during the conversation. The accused allegedly claimed that Ravi Kishan had been making comments against a particular community, allegedly prompting the caller to send death threats. Reportedly, when Shivam Dwivedi clarified that the MP had never made any objectionable remarks against any community, the caller grew aggressive, hurling more abuses at both the MP and his secretary.

The caller further claimed that he was monitoring the MP's movements and warned, "I know everything about your activities. When you come to Bihar after four days, I will kill you."

Allegedly, the accused didn't stop there, but also made communal and religiously charged comments, supporting controversial statements attributed to Bhojpuri actor and RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, particularly concerning the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He allegedly made derogatory comments about Lord Ram and the temple.

Following the threat, MP Ravi Kishan's secretaries, Shivam Dwivedi and Pawan Dubey, met with senior police officials in Gorakhpur, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and submitted a formal written complaint demanding immediate action against the accused and requesting enhanced security arrangements for the MP. The police have initiated an investigation to trace the caller's location and verify his identity, and officials are reviewing the MP's security detail in light of the threat.

Ravi Kishan, a well-known Bhojpuri and Hindi film actor, has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha since 2019. Known for his vocal stance on cultural and religious issues, the MP has frequently been in the public spotlight both for his political activities and his film career. The officials have stated that the case is being treated seriously, and additional police presence may be deployed around the MP's residence and office.

Multiple teams of police are making attempts to trace the accused and nab him.