BJP's Parvesh Verma Submerges Kejriwal's Cut-Out In Yamuna Which Reads ‘I Have Failed, Don't Vote For Me’

New Delhi: BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Saturday submerged the cut-out of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the Yamuna river as a mark of his protest over the cleanliness of the Yamuna.

Parvesh Verma expressed strong criticism of Kejriwal over the Yamuna river cleaning issue as the cut-out of Kejriwal read, “I have failed, don't vote for me.”

Speaking with the media, Verma said, “We can clean all the water of Yamuna Maaiya. Cleaning it is not rocket science. All the silt should be removed by machines, sewerage treatment plants should be built, water treatment plants should be built... Just like our Prime Minister Modi ji built the Sabarmati Riverfront, Yamuna Riverfront can be built in the same way.”

Continuing his verbal tirade, Verma said, “11 years is a very long time. Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly said that he will clean the Yamuna, if I am not able to clean it then the people of Delhi should not vote for me... Arvind Kejriwal can never become CM again. All the ministers released on bail from Tihar are still accused, they can go to jail again tomorrow. So I want to tell the people of Delhi that please vote for a good government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, so that both the governments work together.”

Responding to this AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar called Parvesh Verma a "clown" and described his act as "stupid."

"Just like a clown in a circus performs different stunts to attract attention, similarly BJP's clown Pravesh Verma is doing stupid things to get into the media. He has earned a lot of money through corruption. He thinks that he can buy votes by distributing money. BJP has dealt with him by pitting him against Kejriwal ji. Now he is not even fit to contest the councillor election," Kakkar wrote on X.