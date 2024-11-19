Published 00:22 IST, November 20th 2024
BJP Plays Alleged Audio Tapes Of Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Amid Row Over Bitcoin ‘Bomb’
BJP has released alleged audio tapes, screenshots of signal chats accusing Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of seeking bitcoin cash which allegedly is scam money.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP releases alleged audio tapes of Supriya Sule, Nana Patole as it drops bitcoin bombshell on eve of Maharashtra elections | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:44 IST, November 19th 2024