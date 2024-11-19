sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Bitcoin Bomb | Manipur Unrest | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP Plays Alleged Audio Tapes Of Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Amid Row Over Bitcoin ‘Bomb’

Published 00:22 IST, November 20th 2024

BJP Plays Alleged Audio Tapes Of Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Amid Row Over Bitcoin ‘Bomb’

BJP has released alleged audio tapes, screenshots of signal chats accusing Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of seeking bitcoin cash which allegedly is scam money.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP, Supriya Sule, Nana Patole, Bitcoin Bomb
BJP releases alleged audio tapes of Supriya Sule, Nana Patole as it drops bitcoin bombshell on eve of Maharashtra elections | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:44 IST, November 19th 2024

Sharad Pawar BJP Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections