BJP Pleading Congress To Complaint Against Us: Kejriwal After Delhi LG Orders Probe Into AAP's Schemes

New Delhi: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at the Centre after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into the proposed schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saying the BJP is pleading Congress leaders to lodge complaint against us to save themselves in Delhi.

“The situation of BJP is such that they are pleading in front of the Congress party to save them. BJP itself did not have the courage to complain but got Sandeep Dikshit to complain. Both of them want to stop AAP. I am ready to go to jail again for you. Is the country their ancestral property? Why are they not stopping the one who is distributing money, openly asking for votes in return,” asked Arvind Kejriwal.

This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena initiated inquiry into the allegation that “non-government” people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for AAP's proposed welfare scheme ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’.

The letter further stated that the Commissioner of Police may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who are breaching the privacy of citizens by collecting their personal data in the name of registration for AAP's poll promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women.

The letter dated December 27, reads, “Lieutenant Governor has desired that Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted through Divisional Commissioner in the matter of collection of personal details and forms by non- government people. Further, Commissioner of Police may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who are breaching the privacy of gullible citizens by collecting their personal details in garb of giving benefits. DCP's may be advised to take action against private individuals organizing camps for fraudulent enrolment of Government Schemes.”

L-G's action against AAP after complaint by Sandeep Dikshit

The directive was issued by the Delhi LG after receiving complaints from the Congress’ New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Sandeep Dikshit, following Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) department public notice that Mahila Samman Yojana had not been notified by the government and “no such scheme is in existence."

The letter further stated that Congress’ candidate Dikshit has alleged that a “fraud” is being perpetrated by the AAP and he has requested to institute a high level inquiry in the matter.

The letter reads, “This has reference to representation dated 25.12.2024 received from Sandeep Dikshit, former Member of Parliament and proposed candidate of Indian National Congress for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections, 2025 wherein he has alleged that the Chief Minister of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal have been announcing that Delhi Government is going to give every female in Delhi ( above the age of 18 years) an amount of Rs 1000 per month. They have further announced that if AAP is elected back in 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections, they will raise the amount to Rs 2100/- pm. Further, Dikshit has informed that they are going door to door making women sign some forms.”

“Dikshit has requested that in view of the clarification submitted by the Women and Child development department, GNCTD, it is clear that this is a fraud being perpetrated by the AAP and has requested to institute a high level inquiry in the matter,” it added.

As per the letter, the Chief Secretary may also bring this matter to the knowledge of Election Commission of India through Chief Electoral office, Delhi.

Row after Kejriwal announced new welfare scheme for women in Delhi

On December 22, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in February, announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

"You don't have to queue anywhere. We will come to you for the registration process. Teams have been formed across Delhi to assist women with registration and to provide them with cards," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"Our team will go door to door to register beneficiaries for the Sanjeevani Yojana and the Mahila Samman Yojana. It is mandatory to have a Delhi voter ID card for registration. You can check on the website whether your vote has been cancelled," Kejriwal added.

The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.