Published 15:34 IST, January 16th 2025

BJP Releases Another List Of 9 Candidates For Delhi Polls, Shikha Rai To Contest From Greater Kailash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released another list of 9 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP flag and symbol
Representational image | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on Thursday released another list of 9 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Polling in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. 

More to follow…

Updated 15:36 IST, January 16th 2025

BJP