BJP's First List Of 144 Candidates for Bengal Out: Suvendu Adhikari to Take on Mamata in Nandigram & Bhabanipur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. As per the list, Suvendu Adhikary, who leads BJP in the state of West Bengal will go head-to-head with the current CM Mamata Banerjee from two seats including Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Other big names include Dilip Kumar Ghosh from Bolpur, former Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari, and Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin. In addition to that, out of 144 seats for which the candidacy have been declared, women candidates are contesting from 11.

The list comes a day after Election Commision annonced the date for the polls which are scheduled on April 23rd and 29th. The counting of the votes will take place on May 4th.