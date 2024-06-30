Published 21:12 IST, June 30th 2024
Couple in 'Illicit Relationship' Thrashed in Bengal, Malviya Says Mamata Banerjee 'Curse for Women'
BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, on Sunday, shared a shocking video of a man allegedly thrashing a woman in broad daylight in West Bengal's Chopra.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP's Amit Malviya Shares Video of Man Thrashing Woman Publicly in WB, says 'Mamata Curse For Women' | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:55 IST, June 30th 2024