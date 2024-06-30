sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:12 IST, June 30th 2024

Couple in 'Illicit Relationship' Thrashed in Bengal, Malviya Says Mamata Banerjee 'Curse for Women'

BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, on Sunday, shared a shocking video of a man allegedly thrashing a woman in broad daylight in West Bengal's Chopra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP's Amit Malviya Shares Video of Man Thrashing Woman Publicly in WB, says 'Mamata Curse For Women'
BJP's Amit Malviya Shares Video of Man Thrashing Woman Publicly in WB, says 'Mamata Curse For Women' | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:55 IST, June 30th 2024